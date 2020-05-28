Dominic Cummings may have broken lockdown law by driving to Barnard Castle, say Durham police

Mr Cummings has said he acted ‘reasonably and legally’ - (Copyright PA Wire)
By Geoff Teather
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @geoffteather
13:32pm, Thu 28 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Dominic Cummings might have breached lockdown rules by making the trip to Barnard Castle with his family, Durham police have announced.

They have said the journey he made on Easter Sunday would have merited police intervention as a breach of health protection regulations, but his initial 260-mile journey from London to Durham did not break the law.

But the police will not be taking any further action against Boris Johnson’s chief adviser.

more follows

Sign up to our newsletter