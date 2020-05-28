Dominic Cummings may have broken lockdown law by driving to Barnard Castle, say Durham police
13:32pm, Thu 28 May 2020
Dominic Cummings might have breached lockdown rules by making the trip to Barnard Castle with his family, Durham police have announced.
They have said the journey he made on Easter Sunday would have merited police intervention as a breach of health protection regulations, but his initial 260-mile journey from London to Durham did not break the law.
But the police will not be taking any further action against Boris Johnson’s chief adviser.
more follows