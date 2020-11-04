Dogs accompany Americans to vote during presidential election

Election 2020 California
Election 2020 California - (Copyright AP)
By The Newsroom
3:21am, Wed 04 Nov 2020
As Americans flocked to the polls to cast their votes in Tuesday’s Presidential election, some were accompanied by their pets.

Incumbent Republican senator Martha McSally was joined by her dog Boomer when she attended the Mesa Convention Centre polling place on November 3.

Election 2020 Senate McSally - (Copyright AP)

Steve Stacionis put her dog, Napoleon, in the bottom of her child’s stroller as she went to cast her ballot at the Almanac Beer Company polling station.

Election 2020 America Votes - (Copyright AP)

Sofia Santos spotted Lucky, owned by Thomas Frieburger, at the polling place in Union Station.

Election 2020 California Voting - (Copyright AP)

One Missouri voter, Aaryn Dupske, was accompanied by her service dog as she waited in line to vote in St. Charles.

Election 2020 Missouri Voting - (Copyright AP)

