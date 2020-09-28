Dog immersed in sea foam rescued by helicopter after getting stuck on cliff ledge

Dog rescued after getting stranded in sea in Cornwall
By Geoff Teather
15:48pm, Mon 28 Sep 2020
A dog has been rescued from a cliff ledge in Cornwall after becoming immersed in deep sea foam.

The animal was retrieved by an HM Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter on Friday after two people tried to rescue it.

Padstow Coastguard Rescue Team and Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeguards were also at the scene.

The animal and the two people who had tried to rescue it, were taken to safety.

“The dog was immersed in very deep sea foam, which had overcome the casualties who had tried to recover the dog,” a spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

“Coastguard rescue officers and lifeguards at the scene safely secured the two people to a place of safety, and the helicopter recovered the animal to the shore.

“The casualties and a lifeguard involved in the rescue were checked over by an ambulance and no hospital treatment was required.”

