American-Columbian DJ Erick Morillo, who was best known for the 1994 hit ‘I Like To Move It,’ has been found dead in Florida.

The 49 year-old’s body was found on Tuesday morning in a property in Miami Beach, according to police.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said: “We received a 911 call this morning at 10.42am to 5660 La Gorce Drive. Detectives are currently on scene and in the preliminary stages of the investigation.”

Morillo’s death comes less than a month after he was charged with sexual battery against a female DJ after working at a private gig together last year.

He had been scheduled for a court hearing on Friday.

The 1994 hit single, under the name Reel 2 Real, was an international hit which also appeared in the ‘Madagascar’ animated film franchise.

He was a three-time winner of the best house DJ prize at the DJ Awards and won best international DJ in 2002, 2006 and 2009.

Musicians have paid tribute on social media, as Yousef said: “Can’t believe it. Only spoke to him last week … he was troubled, less than perfect but was always amazing to me and helped us get [record label] circus going in the early days, and we had many amazing times over the 20 years we were friends. Genuinely gutted. RIP @ErickMorillo.”

Italian DJ Joseph Capriati added: “Heartbreaking news. No words. Rest In Peace @ErickMorillo.”

David Guetta said: “@ErickMorillo, may you Rest In Peace. One of the best djs I've ever seen. You inspired me so much as this picture is clearly showing. Thank you for opening doors for so many of us. I’m gonna miss those long nights I used to spend in the DJ booth with you 15 years ago.”

The Martinez Brothersnot said: “Not enough characters on twitter to describe how devastated we are by this huge lost y’all. sleep well king we’ll never forget how much you’ve helped us coming up and all the genuine love you always showed no matter what. Rest In Peace brother love you man @ErickMorillo.”