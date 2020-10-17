Disney has added warning messages of racist content to the beginning of their classic films on streaming site Disney+.

Movies such as Peter Pan, where Native Americans are referred to with the racist slur ‘redskins’, and The Aristocrats, which sees a cat in ‘yellow face’ playing the piano with chopsticks, have both now got the message at the start of them.

Disney has added a warning message to some of their films - (Copyright Disney +)

The warning reads: "This programme includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people and cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.

“Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe. To learn about how stories have impacted society visit: www.Disney.com/StoriesMatter”

Another film which has the warning is Lady and the Tramp which includes ‘racism and cultural stereotyping’.

And while these films carry a warning some films, such as Song of the South, are not available on the streaming site due to racism within it.

Disney are not the first to add a warning to its content as Warner Bros have also added a message at the beginning of some of their movies.

That reads: “While these cartoons do not represent today's society, they are being presented as they were originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed.”