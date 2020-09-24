Denmark among four countries added to Scotland’s quarantine list

Travellers from Denmark, Iceland, Slovakia and Curacao will now have to quarantine upon arrival in Scotland.

The Scottish Government said the move followed significant increases in coronavirus cases in these countries.

It means travellers are required to self-isolate at home, or another specified address, for 14 days from 4am on Saturday.

The advice remains that people should think very hard before committing to non-essential travel abroad.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Putting in place quarantine requirements on those arriving in the UK from various parts of the world is a key line of defence in our efforts to suppress the spread of the virus.

“Managing the risk of importing cases from communities with high risks of transmission is vital in our efforts to do this.

“The advice remains that people should think very hard before committing to non-essential travel abroad.

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic and the situation in many countries can change suddenly.”

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps previously announced travellers from the same countries would have to quarantine on arrival in England.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Data shows we need to remove Denmark, Slovakia, Iceland, and Curacao from the Travel Corridor list.

“If you arrive in the UK from these destinations after 4am this Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

“We will not be adding any destinations to the Travel Corridor list this week. Remember: You MUST complete a Passenger Locator Form by law if you enter the UK.

“This protects public health and ensures those who need to are complying with self-isolation rules.

“Also please don’t forget that you MUST self-isolate (quarantine) when returning from a non-exempt country, or face fines which start at £1,000.”