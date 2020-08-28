Delays and outages at Santander and Revolut banks ahead of holiday weekend

Santander customers were unable to access their bank accounts online for several hours on Friday, while those using Revolut were left waiting for payments.

Santander said on Twitter there are problems with online banking, though some users seemed able to access the app.

“We are currently experiencing issues with customers logging in to Online Banking,” Santander said in a tweet.

“Our team are working hard to resolve this as soon as possible. If you do need to log in, please try again later.”

Reports from users on Twitter suggest the outage may have started at around 9am on Friday, while Santander made its statement at about 1pm.

The outage comes on the last Friday of the month as Britons prepare for the bank holiday weekend.

Sophie Rivett, from Worcester, told the PA news agency she had struggled to pay her bills as she moved into a new house on Friday.

She said: “I am in the middle of moving house, had to borrow money from family to pay new landlord and removal men and now sitting in a garage en route to new house as car has broken down.”

In a statement, Santander said: “We’re aware that some customers are currently experiencing difficulties accessing our digital banking services. We are very sorry for the inconvenience this is causing and we are working hard to fix the issue.

“Debit cards, credit cards and ATMs are not affected and customers can continue to use these as normal.

“Our telephone lines are operational but we are experiencing extremely high volumes of calls, so we would ask that customers with non-urgent transactions call later if possible.”

Meanwhile, customers of online-only bank Revolut reported their salaries were not arriving in their accounts.

One said on Twitter: “Utterly no communication, no way to speak to anyone, just told to hope my money turns up.”

Revolut said: “Unfortunately we encountered a technical issue which caused a delay in some payments being credited to customers’ accounts.

“The issue has now been resolved, and all payments have since been credited. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”