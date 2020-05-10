Decisions on shops reopening should be based on safety – retail group

The Government must decide which shops to reopen based on safety rather than considering their size or mode of business, it has been reported.

British Retail Consortium (BRC) chief executive Helen Dickinson said she expects a “gradual lifting” of lockdown measures, with retail workers returning to their jobs some time after schools reopen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation later on Sunday on his plans to gradually ease the lockdown.

He is expected to drop the “stay home” slogan and instead tell the country to “stay alert, control the virus and save lives” when he outlines his “road map” to a new normality.

Ms Dickinson told the BBC she expects the road map to include practical measures similar to her organisation’s guidance for staff and customer safety.

Coronavirus – Fri Apr 24, 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire )

The guidance published last month includes limiting entry and exit points and using floor markings to outline social distancing.

Staggered shifts and restricting the number of people in shops are also actions the BRC suggested.

Related videos

Ms Dickinson said on Sunday that such measures would “give us confidence as shoppers, members of the public, that we can go out to shop”.

It is anticipated that Mr Johnson’s road map will include garden centres being allowed to reopen to customers from Wednesday.