The mass shooting in Nova Scotia, Canada has now claimed the lives of at least 16 people.

The alleged gunman disguised himself as a police officer and opened fire on citizens at the weekend in a 12-hour onslaught.

One victim confirmed to have died in the attack is Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a married mother of two.

Heidi Stevenson died in the attack (Twitter: RCMP)

The president of the National Police Federation union, Brian Suave, said: "Our hearts are heavy with grief and sadness today as we have lost one of our own."

The shooting began on Saturday night in the town of Portapique, 80 miles north of Halifax, and police told people to stay at home and to lock their doors.

One resident in the town, Christine Miller, told reporters: "It's nerve-wracking because you don't know if somebody has lost their mind and is going to beat in your front door."

The alleged gunman has been named by police as a 51 year-old denturist Gabriel Wortman and it's said some of his victims were not known to him.

While Wortman was arrested, he later died after reports suggest he sustained injuries in a shoot-out with police.

Wortman is suspected to have killed at least 16 people in a mass shooting (Twitter: RCMPNS)

Nova Scotia RCMP's criminal operations officer, Chris Leather, said: "The fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act."

Police say the suspect looked initially to be driving a police car but later possibly transferred to another vehicle which was a small, silver Chevrolet SUV. They have confirmed he did not work for them.

The case is not being looked at as terrorism though Mr Leather said they are looking into the connection of the closure of non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The shooting is the worst Canada has seen since a gunman killed 14 women in 1989.

Nova Scotia's premier Stephen McNeil said: "I never imagined when I went to bed last night that I would wake up to the horrific news that an active shooter was on the loose in Nova Scotia."

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the attack as a 'terrible situation' and that his heart 'went out to everyone affected'.