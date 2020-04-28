Dashcam shows teenager driving over stinger during police chase

A teenager who led police on a dangerous high-speed chase through narrow town roads has been jailed.

Jordan McGrath-Coulstock drove at three times the speed limit during the pursuit through East and West Malling in Kent.

Police dashcam footage from the incident released on Tuesday shows the 19-year-old driving over a police stinger and carrying on with deflated tires.

The teenager, of Carnation Crescent, East Malling, admitted dangerous driving, three counts of driving while disqualified and three counts of driving without insurance.

He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court to 54 weeks’ imprisonment on Monday April 20.

McGrath-Coulstock was spotted on March 8 driving a Mercedes by police officers.

They knew he had been disqualified from driving but were going in the opposite direction, so could not safely stop him and lost sight of his vehicle.

Around 45 minutes later, while searching the area, the same two officers became suspicious of an uninsured Ford Mondeo which was in poor condition and travelling in Chapman Way.

The driver immediately performed a U-turn to try and get away from the patrols, and a pursuit took place across several rural and residential roads.

In their efforts to get away from the officers, the driver narrowly avoided a collision with cars and cyclists travelling in the opposite direction and failed to stop at corners.

He also travelled at 60mph down West Malling High Street despite the speed limit being 20mph.

His imprisonment means a significant threat to public safety is now off the roads and I hope he uses in time in custody to reflect upon his senseless behaviour and consider changing his ways

The dashcam shows a police stinger was deployed in St Leonard’s Street, but the driver failed to stop and continued onwards, even as the car’s tires became deflated.

However, as it reached a junction it was boxed in by police cars and brought to a stop.

At this point the driver was identified as McGrath-Coulstock and, upon being arrested, the log book of the Mercedes he had been seen driving was found in his pocket.

Sergeant Ben Brennan, from Kent Police’s roads policing unit, said: “McGrath-Coulstock has repeatedly shown himself to be incapable of abiding by the most basic practices of good driving and in doing so, he endangered many lives.

“Despite regular previous engagement with Kent Police, and for reasons only known to him, he persisted with his poor and reckless manner of driving.