Darth Vader takes over Edward Colston plinth

Darth Vader figurine on Edward Colston plinth
Darth Vader figurine on Edward Colston plinth (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
17:49pm, Wed 02 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A figurine of Darth Vader has appeared on the empty Edward Colston plinth in Bristol city centre in an apparent tribute to actor Dave Prowse.

Prowse, who was best known for playing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, died last week aged 85.

The artwork has been installed in a apparent tribute to Bristol actor Dave Prowse who died last week (Jacob King/PA). (PA Wire)

The figurine has been put on the empty plinth which was home to a statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which was toppled and thrown into Bristol Harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest in June.

Since then numerous statues and sculptures have been put on the plinth – including one of protester Jen Reid – but have been removed.

Sign up to our newsletter

Showbiz

PA