A 94 year-old D-Day veteran Ken Bembow was reduced to tears on after being presented with a special gift by one of his carers.

Ken Bembow has slept with a picture of his late wife Aida, who passed away nine months ago, and so carer Kia Tobin, 17, decided to print the photo onto a cushion so Ken could cuddle up to it at night.

Ken's reaction to receiving the present - joy, then tears - went viral and so the pair were invited onto Good Morning Britain this morning to speak about the heart-warming gesture.

Ken said of his wife for 71 years: "[She was] the most loving, caring, beautiful wife you could wish for."

He added when asked about the gift: "I'm going to cry just talking about it because it was so touching, it was lovely. The most precious thing anyone could ever wish for.

"I must say the staff here are excellent."

Kia was then asked what is was like to see Ken's reaction to her present.

"How can you describe that, it was amazing. It was just so rewarding as well because for something that didn't cost a lot it made him so happy.

"Something so small can make him so happy and it was just amazing with everyone in the room as well. All the girls were crying, everyone was just so emotional about it."