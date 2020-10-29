Cyprus and Lithuania removed from quarantine-free list
17:11pm, Thu 29 Oct 2020
Cyprus and Lithuania have been removed from the Government’s list of travel corridors, the Department for Transport has announced.
Travellers arriving in the UK from those countries after 4am on Sunday must self-isolate for 14 days due to a rise in coronavirus cases.
Germany maintains its quarantine exemption despite recording 107 cases per 100,000 people in the past week.
No countries have been added to the list of travel corridors this week.