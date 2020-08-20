Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago added to UK quarantine list from Saturday
Travellers to the UK from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago will have to quarantine for 14 days on their return to the country, it has been announced.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the measures would come into effect from Saturday at 4am.
Meanwhile passengers arriving in the UK from Portugal will no longer have to self-isolate after it was added to the travel corridor list.
Mr Shapps tweeted: “Data shows we need to remove Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN.
“If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.
“Data also shows we can now add Portugal to those countries INCLUDED in Travel Corridors.
“As with all air bridge countries, please be aware that things can change quickly.
“Only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine if required (I speak from experience!)”