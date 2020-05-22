Crashing into parked cars becomes most common road accident during lockdown

Drivers crashing into parked cars has become the most common road accident during the coronavirus pandemic, new figures indicate.

Insurer Admiral said 29% of the claims it has received since the UK went into lockdown on March 23 involve someone hitting an unattended car.

This is up from 19% during the preceding six weeks.

It believes the increase is due to a combination of factors, including more parked cars as fewer journeys are made, drivers being out of practice and some motorists responding to the reduction in traffic by raising their speed.

There has also been a spike in the proportion of claims being made due to collisions with animals, up from 1% of the total to 3% over the same period.

This could be due to more animals such as deer and pheasants venturing onto quieter roads.

Rear-end shunts were the most common type of claim received by Admiral before the lockdown began, but they have fallen from 22% of the total to just 11%.

The firm’s head of claims Lorna Connelly said: “Regardless of how many cars are on the roads, it’s important that drivers remain vigilant at all times and stay alert to their surroundings while behind the wheel.

“If you do hit another vehicle or wildlife, it’s important to contact your insurer as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“If you haven’t driven for a while because of the lockdown or are feeling less confident, make sure you feel as prepared and safe as possible before getting back onto the roads.

“Practising manoeuvres such as parking and reversing in open spaces such as car parks could go a long way to increasing your confidence.”