Blood clots in your toes could be a new symptom of coronavirus, experts have warned.

A number of well-publicised symptoms for COVID-19 have been explained to the public such as a dry cough, shortness of breath and a loss of taste and smell.

But scientists have now warned of a new sign that you could have the virus which is being labelled ‘COVID toes’.

Professor Mitchell Levy from Rhode Island Hospital said: "We see clots in the small blood vessels of the fingers in a way that leads to low blood flow to those fingers and toes.

“There's something about this virus that's exaggerated that to the nth degree and we are seeing an enormous amount of clots in these people.”

Dr Barry Dixon of St Vincent's Hospital added: "So when you get these blood clots also in the air sacs of your lung, you've got two problems.

"First of all, you're not perfusing your lungs well because you've got the blood clots in the small blood vessels.

Related videos

"But secondly, you're not aerating your lungs well if you have got blood clots in the air sacs, so gas exchange is really problematic and therefore it's very hard to recover.