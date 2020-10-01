Covid-19: Which parts of the UK are affected by local lockdowns?

More than a third of the UK population is now affected by some form of coronavirus restriction, as further measures are announced for the north of England.

Tougher restrictions aimed at curbing a rise in infection rates will be introduced in Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Here is a breakdown of what measures are in place and where:

– North West of England

The latest restrictions for Warrington and the Liverpool City Region, which includes Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral come into force on Saturday morning, at one minute past midnight.

Social mixing between people in different households will be banned in all settings, except outdoor public spaces such as parks and outdoor hospitality.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said it is recommended that people do not attend professional or amateur sporting events as spectators.

Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England put Burnley at the top of the list.

Burnley had the highest rate in England, with 279 new cases recorded in the seven days to September 26, the equivalent of 313.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 164.2 in the seven days to September 19, while Knowsley has the second highest rate, up from 177.6 to 283.0 with 427 new cases.

People living in these areas have also been told not to meet other households and they are allowed essential travel only.

Similar rules have been imposed in locations including Rossendale, Hyndburn, South Ribble, West Lancashire, Chorley, Wyre, Fylde, Lancaster, Ribble Valley, Wirral, St Helens, Sefton, Halton and Warrington since September 22.

Anyone living in areas including Bury, Manchester, Rochdale, Salford, Tameside, Trafford, Blackpool, Stockport and Wigan must also not mix with people outside of their household.

They have also been told to avoid socialising with other households in public venues.

Stricter measures that had been in place for Bolton are due to be eased in line with the rest of Greater Manchester, allowing for hospitality venues to open under the same conditions as the rest of the region, such as table service and a 10pm curfew.

– North East of EnglandNew local restrictions for Hartlepool and Middlesbrough come into force at the same time as those for Liverpool.

People in these areas will also be banned from mixing with people from different households in all settings, except outdoor public spaces such as parks and outdoor hospitality.

Meanwhile, restrictions in Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Northumberland and Sunderland could result in people being fined if they mix with others from outside their household or bubble in indoor settings, including pubs and restaurants.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the tougher measures in north-east England – that were introduced from midnight on Wednesday – came at the request of local councils.

They had been agreed in response to high and increasing infection rates in these areas, with incidence rates over 100 per 100,000 in six of the seven areas last week, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

It had already been illegal for two households to mix inside or in a garden, but it was only guidance that they should not meet at public venues, including restaurants and pubs.

Residents in Oadby and Wigston, Leeds, Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees must avoid socialising with other households in public venues or meeting them indoors or in private gardens.

– The Midlands

Anyone living in areas including Birmingham, Sandwell, Solihull, Wolverhampton and Leicester must not mix with people outside of their household either indoors or in a private garden.

They have also been told to avoid socialising with other households in public venues.

– Wales

Local lockdowns were introduced in Denbighshire, Flintshire, Conwy and Wrexham from 6pm on Thursday in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It means people in these areas will not be allowed to enter or leave their areas without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work or education, and they will only be able to meet people they do not live with outdoors.

The regions of Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan in South Wales went into local lockdown on Monday from 6pm, which means people are not able to enter or leave these areas without a reasonable excuse.

They are not able to meet indoors with anyone they do not live with, and extended households have been suspended.

Restrictions were already in place in areas including Cardiff, Swansea, Llanelli, Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, Newport, and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

– Scotland and Northern Ireland

People across Scotland have been told not to meet anyone from another household indoors.

Students in Scotland were told they can return home from university accommodation on a long-term basis, as long as they follow rules on self-isolating.

Households across Northern Ireland are not allowed to mix indoors and non-essential travel outside the area is not allowed.