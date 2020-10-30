Covid-19 rates falling in most areas of Wales

Covid-19 case rates have fallen in almost every part of Wales latest figures show.

The biggest drops are in Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot and Torfaen.

It is too soon for the figures to reflect any real impact of the 17-day firebreak in Wales, which officially ended on Monday.

But the downward trend in most parts of the country suggests the recent surge in cases may have peaked.

The figures, for the seven days to November 5, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

They show that the number of new cases per 100,000 people in Merthyr Tydfil has dropped week-on-week from 752.6 to 586.8, while in Neath Port Talbot the rate has fallen from 404.7 to 287.5.

In Torfaen the rate is down from 272.5 to 155.4.

The three local authority areas to record a rise in rates are Bridgend, Ceredigion and Vale of Glamorgan.

Here are the latest rates in full.

The figures have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on data published on the Public Health Wales Covid-19 surveillance dashboard on November 9. Data for the most recent four days (November 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

From left to right, the list reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 29.

Merthyr Tydfil 586.8 (354), 752.6 (454)Rhondda Cynon Taf 498.6 (1203), 562.0 (1356)Blaenau Gwent 436.6 (305), 518.2 (362)Swansea 337.7 (834), 405.3 (1001)Bridgend 334.6 (492), 295.8 (435)Caerphilly 303.7 (550), 359.0 (650)Neath Port Talbot 287.5 (412), 404.7 (580)Cardiff 263.0 (965), 333.3 (1223)Wrexham 228.0 (310), 297.2 (404)Newport 177.8 (275), 191.4 (296)Flintshire 160.2 (250), 193.5 (302)Carmarthenshire 156.3 (295), 178.5 (337)Torfaen 155.4 (146), 272.5 (256)Vale of Glamorgan 154.2 (206), 131.7 (176)Monmouthshire 132.1 (125), 179.7 (170)Powys 126.9 (168), 131.4 (174)Ceredigion 118.3 (86), 42.6 (31)Denbighshire 85.7 (82), 122.3 (117)Conwy 84.5 (99), 107.5 (126)Isle of Anglesey 64.2 (45), 111.4 (78)Gwynedd 53.0 (66), 65.0 (81)Pembrokeshire 40.5 (51), 47.7 (60)