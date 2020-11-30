Covid-19 rates continuing to rise in most areas of Wales

Covid-19 case rates are continuing to rise in most parts of Wales, latest figures show.

The biggest jumps are in Torfaen, Newport and Ceredigion.

Rates have increased in 16 of the 22 local authority areas.

The figures, for the seven days to November 26, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

They show that the number of new cases per 100,000 people in Torfaen has risen sharply week-on-week from 213.9 to 456.6 – the highest in Wales – while in Newport the rate has increased from 233.4 to 336.8.

In Ceredigion, the rate is up from 100.4 to 170.6.

HEALTH Coronavirus Wales (PA Graphics)

Tough restrictions imposed in various areas of Wales during September and October, followed by a 17-day nationwide “firebreak” lockdown that ended on November 7, had some impact in driving down case rates.

In the last two weeks, the numbers have started to climb again, however.

Only six areas have recorded a week-on-week fall, the biggest drop being in Flintshire, where the rate is down from 158.9 to 101.2.

Here are the latest rates in full.

The figures have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on data published on the Public Health Wales Covid-19 surveillance dashboard on November 30. Data for the most recent four days (November 27-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

From left to right, the list reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 26; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 19.

Torfaen, 456.6, (429), 213.9, (201)Blaenau Gwent, 435.1, (304), 440.9, (308)Neath Port Talbot, 342.6, (491), 288.2, (413)Newport, 336.8, (521), 233.4, (361)Rhondda Cynon Taf, 306.7, (740), 260.3, (628)Merthyr Tydfil, 306.7, (185), 263.6, (159)Swansea, 286.6, (708), 245.4, (606)Caerphilly, 281.7, (510), 273.9, (496)Cardiff, 213.7, (784), 176.3, (647)Carmarthenshire, 202.4, (382), 189.1, (357)Bridgend, 196.5, (289), 242.8, (357)Monmouthshire, 186.1, (176), 139.5, (132)Ceredigion, 170.6, (124), 100.4, (73)Wrexham, 168.4, (229), 131.7, (179)Vale of Glamorgan, 163.2, (218), 141.5, (189)Pembrokeshire, 115.2, (145), 67.6, (85)Flintshire, 101.2, (158), 158.9, (248)Isle of Anglesey, 81.4, (57), 25.7, (18)Powys, 80.0, (106), 89.9, (119)Denbighshire, 72.1, (69), 93.0, (89)Gwynedd, 28.1, (35), 24.1, (30)Conwy, 19.6, (23), 37.5, (44)