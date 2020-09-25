Covid-19: Leeds to face new lockdown restrictions from midnight

Leeds is likely to face new restrictions from midnight in the fight against Covid-19, including a ban on households mixing, its city council leader has said.

Judith Blake said she expected Leeds will be made an “area of intervention”, meaning “more household restrictions along the lines of those already in force across three of the West Yorkshire districts in Bradford, Kirkless and Calderdale”.

She told reporters: “We expect them to come in from midnight.”

The addition of Leeds’ 793,000 population would take the number of people living under local restrictions to more than 16.2 million people across the UK.

Tom Riordan, chief executive of Leeds City Council, said: “What we are trying to do is give a simple message – you shouldn’t really mix with other households.”

He said about 780,000 people will come under the new measures which could be in place through the winter.

He added: “I think we know from the experience of Leicester, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire that when these restrictions are brought in they do not tend to be lifted after a week or two.”

Meanwhile, London is being made an “area of concern”, according to London Councils, a cross-party organisation which represents all 32 boroughs and the City of London.

No additional measures will be taken in the city but testing capacity will be boosted to closely monitor the growth of the virus.

In a statement, London Councils urged residents to follow the new Government restrictions introduced on Thursday and said rising cases were a “stark reminder that now is time for all Londoners to pull together and take action to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe, and to ensure that London’s economy is protected”.

It added: “London boroughs are working with their communities, business and the police to engage, educate, explain and, if necessary, enforce the new restrictions and regulations, and the Government must ensure that it funds these so resources do not need to be drawn from other services.

“We ask all Londoners to work together and abide by the national restrictions announced on Tuesday.”