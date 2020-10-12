Court rejects extradition of Ian Bailey to France over 1996 death
The High Court in Ireland has rejected an attempt by French authorities to extradite Ian Bailey for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.
Bailey was facing a third extradition process to France, in relation to the death of Ms Toscan du Plantier whose badly beaten body was found outside her holiday home in Schull in December 1996.
Mr Justice Burns delivered the judgment at the High Court in Dublin and ruled that the 63-year-old would not be surrendered to France following a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued last year.
Bailey was arrested last year after a High Court judge endorsed the EAW issued by French authorities.
He is wanted in France for the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier in Schull, Co Cork, in December 1996.
Bailey, with an address at The Prairie in Schull, was convicted of murder in his absence by a court in Paris in May last year.
The three-judge court imposed a 25-year sentence.
He had no legal representation for the case, did not attend the court and described it at the time as a farce.
He has always denied any involvement in the Frenchwoman’s death.