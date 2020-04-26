A couple who drove 300 miles from Kent to Cornwall for a ‘mini break’ have been fined for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules.

They also had their car seized after being caught sleeping inside by a police officer patrolling on Saturday morning in Falmouth.

They had also travelled without insurance and a driving licence.

The officer called Emma, under the Twitter name of The Hungry Copper, posted the incident online and woke the pair up with a ‘tap-tap on the window’.

She wrote: “Found 2 people sleeping in a car in #Falmouth Checked their details & both live in #Kent & had driven down for a mini break. But driver had No Insurance & No Driving Licence! Car seized & 2 #FixedPenaltyNotices issued for Breaching the #Covid_19 #lockdown #restrictions #StayHome."

Devon and Cornwall Police's Superintendent Adrian Leisk praised the officer and wrote in response: “Still struggle to comprehend the selfishness of a minority of individuals.

"Important message for those still thinking it’s a good idea to ignore the Government guidance; you will be fined, you will be turned around (and in this case we’ll seize your car) good work Emma.”

But users were quick to comment and asked how the pair were going to get home.