Country music icon Dolly Parton reveals she has secret song buried in time capsule
Dolly Parton has recorded a secret song and locked it away in a time capsule at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort.
The capsule will be opened in 2045 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the resort’s opening.
Parton recently discussed the time capsule in her book ‘Songteller: My Life in Lyrics’.
She said: "The items I picked for my Dream Box are closely tied to special people who encouraged me and certain events in my life where that encouragement paid off."
Parton’s 'Dream Box’, which was made out of chestnut wood by her uncle Bill, also contains a copy of her book ‘Dream More: Celebrate the Dreamer in You’ and a piece of wood from her childhood home.
Parton said that burying a song is like ‘burying one of my kids’.
"I wrote this song, and I can't say what it is," she added. "It's just burning me up inside that I have to leave it in there."