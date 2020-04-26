Sophie Wessex has been volunteering to help make lunches for NHS staff.

The Countess has been working alongside professional chefs on a project organised by millionaire British financier Ian Wace who is producing 59,000 free meals a week for frontline staff, according to the Daily Mail.

Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, has been making appearances in the kitchen helping to clean and cook for those staff in hospitals across London, including Barts, King's, Epsom and St Helier.

The 55 year-old was introduced to the initiative by events planner Peregrine Armstrong-Jones.

He told the Mail: "Sophie's done a fabulous job. She's got stuck into everything, cooking, prep work and cleaning. She's done it privately, without any fanfare, and the staff think she's incredible."

The majority of the work has been done in the kitchens at the Chelsea headquarters of asset management firm Marshall Wace.

Related videos

She also volunteered last week for a catering company called Rhubarb.