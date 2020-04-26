Beaches in the Costa del Sol have reopened for the first time in six weeks for parents and their children since the country went into lockdown.

Marbella and Mijas are among the towns that have allowed beaches to reopen.

Local police have said that people can only use the beaches if ‘police tape has been removed’.

The only people allowed on the beaches will be children under 15 with one of their parents who live within a kilometre.

Spain has over 22,000 deaths from the virus and over 224,000 confirmed cases. On Friday, they had their lowest numbers of new deaths a day in just over a month with 367.

The strict lockdown measures have forced most children to stay indoors, unless they have a garden to play in.

Marbella town hall officials said that parks and children's play areas will however remain off-limits.

Marbella mayor Angeles Munoz said in a Twitter: "From this Sunday you are going to be able to leave home with an adult and under certain conditions to stroll, enjoy fresh air and play with your toys."