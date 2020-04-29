Coronavirus death toll reaches more than 26,000

More than 26,000 people with confirmed coronavirus have died in hospitals, care homes and elsewhere in the UK, new figures show.

A total of 26,097 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community in the UK after contracting Covid-19, Public Health England said.

It includes 765 deaths reported in the 24 hours to 5pm on Tuesday.

It is the first time data on the number of deaths in care homes and the wider community has been included in the Government’s daily updates.

These more complete data will give us a fuller and more up-to-date picture of deaths in England

The new method of reporting includes an additional 3,811 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Of these, around 70% were outside hospital settings and around 30% were in hospital.

PHE medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle said: “Every death from Covid-19 is a tragedy.

“Tracking the daily death count is vital to help us understand the impact of the disease.

“These more complete data will give us a fuller and more up-to-date picture of deaths in England and will inform the Government’s approach as we continue to protect the public.

“It will remain the case that ONS (Office for National Statistics) data, which publishes every week with data from 11 days ago, includes suspected cases where a test has not taken place.