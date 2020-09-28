Coronavirus contact tracing app tops 12m downloads

NHS Covid-19 app
NHS Covid-19 app - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
18:08pm, Mon 28 Sep 2020
The coronavirus contact tracing app for England and Wales has been downloaded more than 12 million times, the Health Secretary has said.

Matt Hancock revealed that the app had been downloaded on to 12.4 million devices by noon on Monday, hailing it as “the fastest download of an app in British history”.

The app, launched on Thursday, uses Bluetooth technology to keep a tab on close proximity encounters with other people and informing them if one later tests positive for the virus.

HEALTH Coronavirus App - (Copyright PA Graphics)

“Just this weekend, I want to thank everyone who has played their part in the fastest download of an app in British history, 12.4 million downloads as of noon today,” Mr Hancock told the Commons.

“I would urge everybody, including every single member in this House, to join the 12.4 million.”

The app is in the number one spot in both iOS and Android app stores.

