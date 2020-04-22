Coronation Street could go off air for the first time in its 60-year history as the iconic soap runs out of pre-recorded episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Corrie actor Andy Whyment sounded the warning after ITV have already axed the number of episodes a week from six to three.

The 39 year-old, who plays Kirk Sutherland, told The Sun: "We worked up until the Friday when Boris closed all the pubs and clubs."

And the stars were scheduled to work until the following Thursday, but three days later were told via email that the show was 'standing everyone down'.

He added: "It was the right thing to do. We’ve got until July in the can, so we need to get back mid-June otherwise it’s going to go off air."