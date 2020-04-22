MMA star Conor McGregor has donated a million euros to provide personal protective equipment for health workers in Ireland.

The donation is being put towards cardiac monitors, oxygen equipment and 50,000 masks throughout the country.

Hospital bosses and staff around Ireland have praised McGregor for the move.

Michael Sheridan, CEO of the Mercy Hospital, wrote on Twitter: "Huge thanks to @NotoriousMMA for donating thousands of pieces of #COVID19 PPE to @MercyCork #FrontLineHeroes. Some very happy porters collected these this morning at our @MercyfoundCork offices."

While the clinical director of the same hospital, Kieran O'Connor, wrote: "Enormous thanks to ⁦@NotoriousMMA for his support with massive PPE donation for COVID19 @MercyCork."

Mary Leahy, the founder of Heroes Aid, the charity he donated to, said: "Your donation was a very welcome & positive contribution Conor. It was certaintly my 1st time ever having a role in spending a million..hope it wont be my last.

"The hard work started many weeks ago... give a women €1.3 million to spend, she will do it easily...and wisely, esp when this donation from @TheNotoriusMMA was to equip frontline healthcare to fight Covid-19.

"From cardiac monitors, to oxygen concentrators, to face visors, masks, gowns, and the rest."

In March, the fighter also encouraged Ireland to fight the virus by staying at home.

He said: "If you do not enter the game, you cannot win it. We have now entered the game and with strict adherence to the methods we will win."