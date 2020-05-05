A Congolese footballer, who was reported to have died in a car crash four years ago, has been found in perfect health in Germany.

33-year-old Hiannick Kamba, a former youth player at German side Schalke, was pronounced dead following a car crash on a 2016 trip to his home country.

His club at the time, VfB Huls, an eighth-tier side, held tributes as they mourned the passing and of their overseas signing.

But in a shocking turn of events, a report from Bild has now revealed that the footballer is alive and well in Gelsenkirchen in Western Germany.

Kamba's ex-wife, whose name has not been revealed, is now under investigation for fraud, having reportedly pocketed a six-figure life insurance payout following the apparent ‘death’ of her husband.

Prosecutor Anette Milk told Bild : “The accused is accused of fraud, but she denies the fact. The proceedings are still ongoing.

“[Kamba] stated that his companions had left him during the night while on a trip to the interior of the Congo in January 2016 and they took his papers, money and telephone.”

The footballer is set to be a witness having been shown to have filed an application to return to Germany in 2018 but claims he was not aware of his wife's actions at the time.