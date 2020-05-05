Congolese footballer Hiannick Kamba surfaces in Germany four years after 'dying in car crash'
A Congolese footballer, who was reported to have died in a car crash four years ago, has been found in perfect health in Germany.
33-year-old Hiannick Kamba, a former youth player at German side Schalke, was pronounced dead following a car crash on a 2016 trip to his home country.
His club at the time, VfB Huls, an eighth-tier side, held tributes as they mourned the passing and of their overseas signing.
But in a shocking turn of events, a report from Bild has now revealed that the footballer is alive and well in Gelsenkirchen in Western Germany.
Kamba's ex-wife, whose name has not been revealed, is now under investigation for fraud, having reportedly pocketed a six-figure life insurance payout following the apparent ‘death’ of her husband.
Prosecutor Anette Milk told Bild : “The accused is accused of fraud, but she denies the fact. The proceedings are still ongoing.
“[Kamba] stated that his companions had left him during the night while on a trip to the interior of the Congo in January 2016 and they took his papers, money and telephone.”
The footballer is set to be a witness having been shown to have filed an application to return to Germany in 2018 but claims he was not aware of his wife's actions at the time.
Since his return to Germany, he has reportedly been working at an energy company as a chemical technician and is no longer on the professional football circuit.