Cold Feet star pays tribute after father dies

Northern Irish actor Jimmy Nesbitt’s “inspirational” father has died aged 91.

James Nesbitt Snr was the former headmaster of a primary school at Lisnamurrican, near Broughshane in Co Antrim.

He died on Friday.

Nesbitt said: “Dad wasn’t only a wonderful parent, he was my inspirational teacher and a good friend.

“Generations of primary school children in rural Northern Ireland were taught a love of literature, arts, music, science and sport thanks to dad.”

Nesbitt played Adam in the popular television series Cold Feet.

He is chancellor of Ulster University.

His father lived in the seaside village of Castlerock, Co Londonderry, and was pre-deceased by his wife May.

The actor said: “As well as being a brilliant teacher he was a passionate Coleraine football fan.

“One of my most cherished memories is of being with him to watch Coleraine lift the Irish Cup two years ago at which dad was presented with Skinner Bradley’s winning medal.

“He leaves behind a family who will miss him more than words can say and I speak for myself, and my sisters Margaret, Kathryn and Andrea, when I say that he was a truly great man, and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”

Coleraine FC said he was a life-long supporter.

Chairman Colin McKendry said: “James got to know the players personally and travelled on the team bus to many of our big matches, including the Irish Cup win in 2018.”

He added: “Unfortunately he wasn’t able to go to many matches recently due to ill health but I’m sure he would have been proud of our efforts last season.

“Not only was James a fantastic supporter, but he was also a great sponsor and we are indebted to him.”