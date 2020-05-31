Scenes of civil unrest have spread across several major US cities sparked by the reaction in Minneapolis to the death of George Floyd.

Demonstrators took to the streets of New York and Washington, Chicago and Los Angeles

And at the place where it all started, the full Minnesota National Guard was activated for the first time since World War II after four nights of arson, looting and vandalism in parts of Minneapolis, the state's largest city, and its adjacent capital, St Paul.

The protests were marked by the common chant of "I can't breathe" — echoing the cries of unarmed black man Floyd as at least one white police officer leaned on his neck for a prolonged period while arresting him.

It was a similar scene across the country as demonstrators blocked traffic, set fires and clashed with riot police, some firing tear gas and plastic bullets into crowds.

The sight of protesters flooding streets fuelled a sense of crisis in the United States after weeks of lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen millions thrown out of work and has disproportionately affected minority communities.

Authorities are investigating ’multiple shootings’, including one that left a person dead, in downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor confirmed the shootings during a late-night news conference, but did not offer any more details. Police later tweeted that no officers were involved.

In LA authorities said a police officer was undergoing surgery for a fractured skull after he was hit with a bottle.

In the nation's capital, hundreds of demonstrators assembled near the Justice Department headquarters shouting, ’Black lives matter’.

A large number continued to the White House, where they came up against a cordon of police - some on horseback.

President Donald Trump later warned that had protesters breached the perimeter of the White House ’they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen’.