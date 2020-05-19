Christmas trees and freezers on list of levy-free products in new tariff regime
Products set to be tariff-free under the Government’s new post-Brexit tariff regime include:
– Dishwashers (down from 2.7%).
– Freezers (down from 2.5%).
– Sanitary products and tampons (down from 6.3%).
– Paints (down from 6.5%) and screwdrivers (down from 2.7%).
– Mirrors (down from 4%).
– Scissors and garden shears (down from 4.7%).
– Padlocks (down from 2.7%).
– Cooking products such as baking powder (down from 6.1%), yeast (down from 12%), bay leaves (down from 7%), ground thyme (down from 8.5%) and cocoa powder (down from 8%).
– Christmas trees (down from 2.5%).
More than 100 products to back a sustainable economy will also be tariff-free, such as:
– Thermostats (down from 2.1%).
– Vacuum flasks (down from 6.7%).
– LED lamps (down from 3.7%).
– Bike inner tubes (down from 4%).