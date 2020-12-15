Christmas talks to continue amid pressure to axe easing of restrictions
Urgent talks between UK leaders on the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas are expected to resume on Wednesday amid increasing pressure to halt the plans over concerns of a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove discussed the scheduled festive easing with the leaders of Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland on Tuesday but they did not confirm a new position.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier argued there is a case for reducing the planned freedoms to combat a rise in infections and indicated she could break with the four-nations approach.
But her Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford said the current plans were a “hard-won agreement” and that he will “not lightly put it aside” ahead of the first meeting.
The talks took place after two leading medical journals warned that a lessening of restrictions would “cost many lives” and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer demanded an urgent review.
Downing Street conceded that the planned five-day Christmas easing to allow three households to mix indoors between December 23-27 was being kept “under constant review”.
After the meeting, a spokeswoman for Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said they would discuss the situation with medical and scientific advisers.
“It is expected that an update will be brought to the Executive on Thursday,” she added.
In Wales, a Government spokesman said: “The leaders of the devolved administrations and Michael Gove met this evening to discuss the arrangements over the Christmas period.
“They will reconvene tomorrow to confirm the position.”