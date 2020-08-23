Chinese video app TikTok to launch legal action against Donald Trump over US ban
Social media app TikTok is set to file a lawsuit against Donald Trump’s executive order that prohibits transactions with the app from mid-September.
The video-sharing platform app is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance.
Trump filed the order earlier this month after US security officials expressed concern that the app could be used to collect personal data from Americans and be passed onto the Chinese government.
But TikTok denied the accusations and said they had tried to get in touch with the US administration for nearly a year.
“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system," a TikTok spokesperson said.
The app has around 80 million active users in the US alone.
In the executive order Trump claims TikTok ‘threatens the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States’.
He said: “This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information.”
ByteDance said on Saturday night that it would file the lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday.