Chinese ambassador to Israel discovered dead at home, aged just 58
The Chinese ambassador to Israel has been discovered dead in his flat in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reports.
The body of Du Wei was found in bed by staff members but the cause of death has not been confirmed.
Mr Wei, formerly China's envoy to Ukraine, took up his post in Israel in February as China's envoy to Israel and had discussed going into quarantine for 14 days following his arrival in the country, Haaretz newspaper wrote.
The ambassador's death comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the COVID-19 outbreak.
“China is a law-abiding, responsible country," the ambassador said.
“Throughout history, certain groups of people have been accused with spreading plagues more than once.
"It’s despicable and should be condemned.
“The disease is the enemy of the entire mankind, and the world should fight it together,” he added.
Mr Wei leaves behind a wife and a son.