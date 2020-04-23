The number of positive cases of coronavirus in China may have been four times higher than claimed, according to a study by Hong Kong researchers.

The country reported that 55,508 people had contracted the virus as of February 20, but new evidence suggests the real number could have been as high as 232,000.

Inaccuracies in the total number of infected people have been put down to the changing definition of coroanvirus as the pandemic has progressed.

According to The Guardian, the study said: “If the fifth version of the case definition had been applied throughout the outbreak with sufficient testing capacity, we estimated that by 20 February 2020, there would have been 232,000 … confirmed cases in China as opposed to the 55,508 confirmed cases reported."

The Chinese city of Wuhan was identified as the place where the virus started, reportedly as a result of bat-infected produce at a 'wet market'.

Last week, the country revealed the number of deaths caused by coronavirus in the Wuhan was 50 per cent more than originally reported.

As of Thursday, April 23, 82,798 people have tested positive for the virus in China, with 4,632 dying as a result of COVID-19.

