Children's charity declines $200,000 donation from US rapper 6ix9ine due to clash of 'values'

US rapper 6ix9ine has had a $200,000 dollar donation rejected by a children's charity.

The charity called No Kid Hungry said they reject funding from donors ‘whose activities do not align with our mission and values’.

The controversial rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, was recently released from prison for crimes he carried out as part of a violent gang.

The Instagram post from 6ix9ine which has since been deleted announcing his donation (Instagram: 6ix9ine)

The 24 year-old wrote on Instagram: "During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline Hero's who risk there life daily to save others.

"But NEVER forget the children & families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential."

But the US charity, which aims to reduce child hunger and poverty, declined his offer.

They said in a statement: "We are grateful for Mr Hernandez's generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation.

Related videos

“As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

He responded to their decision on Instagram, in a post which has been deleted, saying he had ‘never seen something so cruel’.

The rapper had evaded jail time on previous charges which included child sex offences in 2015.

And he made headlines last week after he was released from prison in New York early because of asthma fears, as part of the nation's attempt to avoid coronavirus outbreaks in jails.

He will now serve the remainder of his two-year sentence at an undisclosed location under strict supervision.

He was charged with racketeering, carrying a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to murder charges.