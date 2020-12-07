Charlton Athletic’s Madelene Wright dumped by club after controversial videos emerge
Charlton Athletic footballer Madelene Wright has been let go by the club after allegedly drinking champagne at the wheel of her car and inhaling from a balloon at a party.
The incidents, said to involve the 22 year-old, were posted as Snapchat videos, the Daily Star revealed.
A spokesperson for Charlton told SunSport: "The club were made aware of the video and quickly investigated the incident.
"As a club we are disappointed with the behaviour which doesn’t represent the standards the team upholds.
“The player is remorseful and has now left the club.”
Charlton added that Wright will 'have access to the club's support channels if needed’.
NewsChain have contacted Charlton for comment.
Wright was investigated by her former club Millwall last year after a video emerged of the footballer filming a friend who was holding a dog to the steering wheel of a moving car.