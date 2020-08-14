Charles visits train crash site to thank first responders

The Prince of Wales has arrived at the site of the fatal Aberdeenshire train crash to meet emergency responders.

Three people died on Wednesday when carriages of the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street ScotRail service derailed near Stonehaven amid heavy rain and landslips.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, visited the site on Friday to thank those who were among the first on the scene.

Donald Dinnie and Christopher Stuchbury

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, all lost their lives in the incident.

It is understood all of those who died were local to the area.

Six other people were injured in the crash – four have since left Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while two remain in a stable condition.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has previously commended the bravery of emergency responders, describing the scene as “horrendous”.

Prince of Wales - (Copyright PA Wire )

On an earlier visit to the site, he said he had spoken with Pc Liam Mercer, who was the first officer to attend the incident.

The Transport Secretary commended the policeman for his bravery in dealing with the rail crash, the likes of which have not been seen in the UK since 2007.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has launched a probe into the incident and investigators are at the scene.

Train derailed at Stonehaven - (Copyright PA Wire )

A separate investigation will be carried out by Police Scotland, British Transport Police and rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road.

Network Rail will inspect trackside slopes across the country as part of a Government-ordered review as a landslip during heavy rain and flooding is suspected to have played a part in the incident near Stonehaven.