Charles praises teachers in video message

The Prince of Wales has praised teachers and schools for “going above and beyond for their pupils” in a video message in support of the profession.

Charles also paid tribute to parents who have faced the challenging prospect of homeschooling without laptops or access to the internet.

Speaking from his Scottish home of Birkhall, the prince said in the video message: “Parents have done an astonishing job in such trying circumstances and to see teachers and schools going above and beyond for their pupils in response to this pandemic has been, in many instances, quite remarkable.

“From finding creative ways to teach lessons remotely, and even making sure the most vulnerable children do not go without meals, we all owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”

Charles has also praised parents for coping with the education pressures Covid-19 has presented. Joe Giddens/PA Wire - (Copyright PA Archive )

Charles highlighted the work of the education charity Teach First, which aims to build “a fair education for all”.

Through a range of school leadership programmes, the charity supports teachers, leaders and schools facing the biggest challenges, serving the most disadvantaged communities.

The prince said about Teach First, which he supports as patron: “Their work to support schools to build a fair education for all, which also produces enhanced results, is more important now than ever.

“It will be all the more vital in the recovery ahead.

“As our schools begin to open again and the first students return to the classroom, their job will present further challenges – helping children to get back on track with learning, and supporting them to come to terms with all they have been through.”