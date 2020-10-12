Charity fundraiser completes Three Peaks climb wearing 130lb diving suit

Lloyd Scott
Lloyd Scott - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
14:47pm, Mon 12 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A veteran fundraiser has raised nearly £50,000 for charity by climbing the Three Peaks in a 130lb deep sea diving suit.

Lloyd Scott, who is best known for his world record of taking the longest recorded time to complete a marathon, reached the summit of Mount Snowden on Monday having already climbed Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike while wearing the cumbersome aquatic equipment.

Lloyd Scott celebrates after reaching the top of Mount Snowdon - (Copyright PA Wire)

Mr Scott completed the ascent of Scafell Pike on Thursday, after reaching the peak of Scotland’s highest mountain on October 5.

By Monday afternoon, the challenge had raised £47,800 in aid of the Lord’s Taverners, a youth cricket and disability sports charity.

Tackling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon was the 58-year-old’s final charity challenge, having raised more than £5 million across 30 years for charitable causes.

Lloyd Scott climbs Mount Snowdon wearing a diving suit - (Copyright PA Wire)

Mr Scott’s first charity challenge was the 1987 London Marathon, which he completed after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

He has since completed an Everest marathon, an underwater marathon, and cycled a Penny Farthing across Australia.

To donate, visit: www.donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/lloydscotts3peakschallenge

Sign up to our newsletter

Charity

Peaks

PA