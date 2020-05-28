Chancellor Rishi Sunak slammed for ‘patronising’ and ‘offensive’ tweet praising Nando's re-opening
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been condemned on social media after tweeting about the re-opening of Nando’s restaurants as ’the good news we’ve all been waiting for’.
The peri-peri chicken chain announced on Wednesday that 54 of its outlets are returning for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic and will be available for delivery and collection services.
And while many were pleased the spicy Portuguese-African dishes were back on offer, Sunak’s comments were deemed inappropriate.
One person said: “Stop patronising us,” which was followed by someone else saying: “Misjudging the mood here fella, to say the least.”
Another added: "Your government locked down later than almost any other European country, causing more people to die in our country than in any other on this side of the planet.
"And your hypocrisy over Cummings is a public health disaster... Your response: "Here's some chicken, happy now?"
More than 267,000 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, with the death toll now standing at 37,460.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm further easing of the lockdown in his daily briefing today.
The measures he is thought to be alleviating include the re-opening of some primary schools, car showrooms and outdoor markets.