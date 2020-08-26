Celebrity personal trainer spotted jogging with Prime Minister in London

A personal trainer to the stars has been spotted jogging with the Prime Minister after Boris Johnson admitted he needed to lose weight following his Covid-19 battle.

Harry Jameson, who describes himself as an “elite performance coach”, was snapped running alongside Mr Johnson in central London by an Evening Standard photographer on Wednesday.

Mr Jameson, who is also the father of a young boy, has previously worked with Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, former England footballer Wayne Bridge and boxer Oriance Lungu.

A Number 10 source told the Evening Standard: “Yes, he has engaged a personal trainer. I can confirm it is Harry Jameson. It’s because he is really serious about getting fit, as anyone who has seen him over the past couple of months knows. Boris is raring to go.”

Mr Johnson spoke publicly last month about his wish to get into better shape, and admitted that being overweight probably played a factor in the severity of his illness.

The Prime Minister was admitted to intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London in April and received oxygen as he fought the virus.

A report in July by Public Health England (PHE) found that being overweight or obese can dramatically increase the risk of hospital admission and death from coronavirus.

In a video posted on Twitter last month, Mr Johnson said: “I’ve always wanted to lose weight for ages and, I think like many people, I struggle with my weight – I go up and down.

“But since I recovered from coronavirus, I’ve been steadily building up my fitness.

“I don’t want to make any excessive claims because I’ve only really just started concentrating on it, but I’m at least a stone down, I’m more than a stone down.

“But when I went into ICU (intensive care) when I was really ill … I was way overweight. I’m only 5ft 10in.

“I start the day by going for a run with the dog, quite a gentle run but actually getting faster and faster now as I get fitter.

“There are health reasons, but it also makes you feel much better.”

The Government last month revealed its Better Health campaign, which aims to get the nation fitter to ease the pressure caused by obesity on the NHS and help people recover from Covid-19 more easily.

The PA news agency is awaiting a comment from Mr Jameson’s agent.