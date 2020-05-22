Carluccio’s: Full list of 30 restaurants saved in rescue deal
A rescue deal for troubled dining chain Carluccio’s has secured the future of 30 of its UK restaurants.
On Friday, administrators confirmed that the company was sold to Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) in a move which saves over 800 jobs.
The restaurant chain’s 40 restaurants will shut down as a result of the deal, with the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.
It plunged into administration in March after the impact of coronavirus exacerbated the firm’s long-standing financial difficulties
Earlier this week, Bella Italia owner Casual Dining Group filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators as it became the latest chain to be hit by the lockdown.
Administrators for Carluccio’s said the following 30 restaurants have been saved:
BeverleyBluewaterBristol, Cribbs CausewayCambridgeCheshire OaksChesterChichesterColchesterDerbyKingston, BentallsLeamington SpaLeeds, TrinityLondon, Islington Development KitchenLondon, Marriott HeathrowLondon, Marriott Regents ParkLondon, RichmondLondon, South KensingtonLondon, St Christopher’s PlaceLondon, St Pancras StationLondon, Waterloo StationLondon, WimbledonManchester, Trafford CentreManchester, PiccadillyPortsmouthReadingSheffieldSolihullSouthamptonStratford on AvonWalton on Thames