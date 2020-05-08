Care home salute for Second World War veteran Eric, 95

A Second World War veteran in isolation amid Covid-19 has received a special salute from Royal British Legion members and RAF air cadets.

They were among well-wishers to gather outside the Oldham care home where Eric Bradshaw, 95, lives as they marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Signalman Mr Bradshaw, who enlisted in the Royal Navy at the age of 18 in 1943, saw service in Norway, the Far East and across the globe in his role sending and receiving messages while his ship was at sea.

Salute to Second World War veteran Eric Bradshaw - (Copyright PA Wire )

Staff at Anchor’s Millfield care home posted details of his exploits on social media, which led to locals wanting to applaud him and other residents who lived during the war.

Mr Bradshaw said: “I hope young ones today can learn from what we went through, and to be tolerant and always use their common sense.

“Hopefully people in the future will never have to go through what we did and make the sacrifices we made.”

Julie Linke, deputy manager at Millfield, said: “It is important to honour all those who fought in previous wars to thank them for their courage.