Car lands on train tracks at station

A car has landed on train tracks in a station, causing diversions.

The Renault Clio was pictured on the line at Stirling railway station on Wednesday afternoon.

Services for platforms two and three to Perth, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh were affected.

Rail operator ScotRail tweeted the update, advising anyone travelling at the station to head to other platforms.

It said: “A car has encroached on to the railway at Stirling. We’re working closely with the emergency services.

“We’re able to divert trains around this obstruction by using Platforms six and nine at the station.

“Use P6 if you’re heading for Perth/Aberdeen and P9 for Glasgow/Edinburgh.”

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Stirling railway station at 12.17pm this afternoon following reports of a car on the tracks.

“The car is believed to have ended up on the tracks from the station’s car park.

“Officers are still determining how the car ended up on the tracks.

“Thankfully, those in the car have not been seriously injured.”

ScotRail added a Network Rail team was on the way to remove the car, inspect the track and “hopefully get Platforms 2 & 3 open again as quickly as they can”.

In a separate incident, the rail firm tweeted: “We have had reports of a car on the line at Fort William, services will be delayed until we can remove the car.

“Please keep an eye here and our app for live updates.”

Just over an hour later, the vehicle at Fort William was removed with no further disruption for services between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig.