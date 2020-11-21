Car driven away with front door lodged in windscreen after crashing into house
15:21pm, Sat 21 Nov 2020
A driver crashed into the front porch of a house and then continued driving with the front door lodged between his car windscreen and roof.
West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene on Ashworth Road, Dewsbury, where the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The silver Audi collided with a vehicle before it hit the house and then continued driving for several metres with the front door attached to the car.
The crash is reported to have taken place on Friday night.