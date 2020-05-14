Captain Tom to publish two books in support of new charity

Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore will publish two books later this year as he launches a new charitable foundation.

The 100-year-old’s autobiography, called Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day, and a children’s picture book will support the Captain Tom Foundation.

Captain Tom and his family want the Captain Tom Foundation to help combat loneliness, support hospices and help those facing bereavement.

The veteran became a national hero when he raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire before his 100th birthday on April 30.

I am so looking forward to sharing my autobiography with you which will help launch my new foundation... I'd better get writing!

His autobiography, to be published on September 17, will tell of his time on the battlefields of Burma in the Second World War.

It will also tell how he raced motorbikes competitively, how he took off for the Himalayas and Everest in his nineties because he had never been before, and his fundraising efforts for the NHS.

Captain Tom said: “I am so looking forward to sharing my autobiography with you which will help launch my new foundation… I’d better get writing!”

Related videos

His children’s picture book, to be published on October 1 by Puffin, an imprint of Penguin Random House Children’s, will follow key moments from his life.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Tom’s daughter, said: “As a child, I was an avid reader, I often had two or three books on the go at any one time.

Captain Tom - (Copyright PA Media )

“I have wonderful childhood memories of going to meet authors at Puffin Book Club meetings, proudly wearing my Puffin badge and asking authors to sign copies of their books.”

Rowland White, publishing director at Michael Joseph, which is publishing Captain Tom’s autobiography, said the book will “ensure that his extraordinary achievement becomes a lasting and powerful force for good”.

Sign up to our newsletter Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Submitting...

Francesca Dow, managing director of Penguin Random House Children’s, said the picture book will illustrate how Captain Tom “show(ed) the world that we are stronger, and can achieve more, when we work together”.

“It is a message that we know will speak to families everywhere and will be at the heart of Captain Tom’s wonderful children’s book,” she said.