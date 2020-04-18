Captain Tom Moore, the nation's latest hero, has recorded a cover of 'You'll NeverWalk Alone' alongside singer Michael Ball, in a bid to raise yet more funds for the NHS.

The 99-year-old took the country by storm this week raising over £21 million for the NHS Charities Together completing his challenge of 100 laps around his garden before his 100th birthday.

Cpt Moore initially set the modest target of £1000 but after a whirlwind week, he completed his laps - inbetween countless media interviews - and raised the phenomenal sum.

The track with West End star Ball, features a spoken introduction from Cpt Moore, who says 'Hold your head up high/And don't be afraid of the dark'.

Ball, 57, said: "There isn't one of us who has failed to be inspired by Captain Tom Moore."

The singer takes the lead on the vocals of the iconic Liverpool anthem, with background accompaniment from the NHS Voices for Care Choir.

He added: "It is one of the single greatest honours of my career to sing with this genuine national hero, supported by the incredible NHS Voices for Care Choir."

Cpt Moore echoed Ball's emotions adding: "I never in my wildest dreams imagined I would be releasing a single with Michael Ball, but I also never thought it possible for me to walk in the garden and raise millions.

He finished with the sentiment: "So why not sing, spread some cheer and again - raise money for our national heroes. NHS this one is for you!"